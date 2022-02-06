40,000 Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 110.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

