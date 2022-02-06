$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the highest is $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $267.55 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

