$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $39.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.67 million and the lowest is $39.55 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 425,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

