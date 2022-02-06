$37.47 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to announce sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $39.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $110.94 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,785. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,541,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,493,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,964,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.