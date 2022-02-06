36,100 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of TROX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.