360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN opened at $19.26 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

