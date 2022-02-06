35,966 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

BATS:PSCJ opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

