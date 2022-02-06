35,966 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

BATS:PSCJ opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.