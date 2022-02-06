$230.90 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce $230.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.60 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $984.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 266,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.