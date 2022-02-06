2,228 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

NYSE:U opened at $108.66 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

