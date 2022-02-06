2,154 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

