16,468 Shares in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 114,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GRCL opened at $3.05 on Friday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

