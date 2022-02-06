$156.54 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will announce $156.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $162.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $760.11 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million.

OLPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of OLPX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $10,352,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.