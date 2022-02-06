15,511 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.