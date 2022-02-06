15,227 Shares in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $11,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AlloVir by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AlloVir by 25.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,396 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,815 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $94,573.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,661 shares of company stock valued at $787,663. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

