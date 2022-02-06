1,485,000 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Bought by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALPAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,965,000.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALPAU remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.