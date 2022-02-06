$123.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $123.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the highest is $123.04 million. Rambus reported sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $450.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Rambus by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 480,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,043. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

