108,460 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,554,000. Etsy makes up 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,410 shares of company stock worth $36,122,251. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.37 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

