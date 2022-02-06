$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 331,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

