$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,151,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,104,043. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

