$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. NetApp posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

