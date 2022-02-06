$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.18. ExlService posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $126.47.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

