$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.