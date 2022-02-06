$0.30 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 220,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teradata by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

