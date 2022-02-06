-$0.19 EPS Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of RGF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Real Good Food stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

