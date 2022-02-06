-$0.13 EPS Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

