$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

OPNT stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

