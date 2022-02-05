Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,924,269 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

