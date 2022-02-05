Zano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $160,675.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002985 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $160,675.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,051,556 coins and its circulating supply is 11,022,056 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

