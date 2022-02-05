Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

