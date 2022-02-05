Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Get Duluth alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

DLTH opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Duluth has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $425.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Duluth by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duluth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Duluth by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.