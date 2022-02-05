Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Sell

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

