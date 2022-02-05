Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BVN stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 176,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

