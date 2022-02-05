Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $360.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. Atento has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

