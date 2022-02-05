Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Strong Sell

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,447,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

