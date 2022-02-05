Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $59.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,554 shares of company stock valued at $52,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

