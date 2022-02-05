Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.40.

BKI opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

