Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 380,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,459. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

