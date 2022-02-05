Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

