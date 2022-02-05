Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post sales of $394.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.78 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 578,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,756. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

