Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $9.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings of $9.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,524.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.01. 4,375,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,852. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day moving average of $312.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $3,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Moderna by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 103.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

