Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Livent reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 1,208,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 39,963 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

