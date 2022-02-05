Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

