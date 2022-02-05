Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Expro Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPRO. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Expro Group stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

