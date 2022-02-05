Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report $72.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $62.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $301.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.25 and a beta of -0.53.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

