Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $561.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $555.00 million and the highest is $565.77 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,825. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.