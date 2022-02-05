Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNRX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 108,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,580. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.