Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,146,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,201. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

