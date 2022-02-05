Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.