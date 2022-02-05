Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

