Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.79. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBU stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.98. 155,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

